UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 335,048 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $276.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

