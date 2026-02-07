UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 335,048 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Optum/value‑based care is highlighted as a durable growth driver that could support profits over time — a key bullish argument investors cite. UnitedHealth: Riding On Value-Based Care Through Optum
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho kept an “outperform” stance despite cutting the price target (from $430 to $350), signaling analyst conviction that shares still have upside versus recent levels. Benzinga coverage of Mizuho PT cut
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑run pattern: historical episodes show UNH can stage rapid recoveries (multiple >30% rallies and two >50% runs in 2020 and 2025), which some investors view as evidence the stock can rebound after sharp declines. Can UNH Stock Surge Again?
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst recommendation remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), providing a supportive backdrop for buyers looking past near‑term noise. Analyst consensus: Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Higher investor attention/search activity — signals elevated interest and liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search UNH
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion continues to center on margins and cost trends after FQ4 — important for outlook but outcomes remain uncertain until more guidance clarity. FQ4 earnings: margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat, a Zacks piece argues rising medical costs, margin compression and Medicare reimbursement risk triggered a sharp selloff — the main driver of recent downward pressure. Q4 beat can’t stop the slide
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk increased after reports the DOJ is probing UnitedHealth, adding uncertainty around future returns and potential legal/operational disruption. DOJ probe and regulatory questions
- Negative Sentiment: Media analysis suggests the company’s recent comeback stalled, prompting calls to reassess the investment thesis until cost trends and regulatory risks are clearer. How UNH’s comeback ran aground
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $276.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.97.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Read More
