Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $251.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $251,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $240.94. The firm has a market cap of $578.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.