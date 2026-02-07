Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $251.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $251,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JNJ reached new all‑time highs and technical indicators show strong buy interest, supporting momentum buyers and ETF inflows. Johnson & Johnson Is a Resilient Blue‑Chip Stock and It Just Hit New All‑Time Highs
- Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target to $255 and reiterated an Outperform, saying JNJ is positioned to manage legal overhang — a catalyst for investors focused on downside risk. RBC Sees Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Well Positioned to Manage Legal Overhang
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approvals deepening JNJ’s oncology and medtech footprint bolster longer‑term growth expectations for the pipeline and portfolio. Johnson & Johnson Deepens Oncology And MedTech Footprint With New Approvals
- Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades drove short‑term buying (reports note JNJ trading up on upgrades), helping push the share price higher. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other market commentaries note elevated investor attention — useful context but not a direct catalyst beyond increasing volatility and flows. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Globe & Mail) provides sector context and mixed views — some analysts remain bullish while others flag valuation concerns, creating a split consensus. Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary questioning whether current pricing fully reflects JNJ’s refocused healthcare portfolio is worth watching for longer‑term positioning but isn’t an immediate sell signal. Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Pricing Reflect Recent Healthcare Portfolio Focus?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $240.94. The firm has a market cap of $578.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
