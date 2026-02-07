Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 741 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum.

BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a "buy" rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm.

Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to "buy," reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter.

Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum.

Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board.

Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention.

Telsey Advisory Group set an "outperform" rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations.

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance.

At least one analyst argued Coach's momentum is unsustainable and issued a downgrade note — a cautionary view that could temper enthusiasm if future comps slow.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,106,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 131,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,205. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Recommended Stories

