Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $27.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.70.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

