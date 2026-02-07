Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $27.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.70.
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple preparing to allow third‑party voice AI/chatbots (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude) in CarPlay — a strategic shift that could boost in‑car services, user engagement and partnerships across the AI ecosystem. Apple plans to allow external voice-controlled AI chatbots in CarPlay
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 results (higher‑than‑expected revenue and EPS, large iPhone sales) continue to support investor confidence and explain why AAPL is outperforming many Big Tech peers after the AI‑led sell‑off.
- Positive Sentiment: EU says Apple Ads and Apple Maps should not be designated under the Digital Markets Act — avoids potential regulatory constraints and commercial disruption in Europe. Apple Ads and Apple Maps should not be designated under Digital Markets Act, says EU
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and bullish price targets remain — several firms have reiterated Outperform/Overweight calls and above‑consensus targets (median recent target ~$310), underpinning investor interest. Evercore ISI stays Outperform on Apple
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in new Big Tech ETF offerings and continued institutional buying signal durable demand from funds and passive vehicles. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data currently shows anomalies (reporting zeros/NaN) and offers no clear signal on bearish positioning — not market‑moving as reported.
- Neutral Sentiment: Global memory‑chip shortages raise questions about iPhone pricing vs. margin trade‑offs; could preserve margins (price increases) or dent volume if Apple raises prices — impact unclear near term. Pricier iPhones? Global memory chip crunch puts spotlight on Apple
- Negative Sentiment: Apple has scaled back its AI health‑coach initiative (project “Mulberry”), highlighting execution and monetization challenges for new paid services tied to health/wearables. That could temper parts‑of‑services growth expectations. Apple Scales Back AI Health Coach Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing insider selling is visible in regulatory filings; while routine at large cap firms, it can be interpreted negatively by some investors when concentrated.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
