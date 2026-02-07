Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $12.05 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

NVIDIA Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $185.24 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.