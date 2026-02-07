Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $126,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record bond sale eases financing risk — Oracle’s large bond issuance has calmed credit markets and could make it easier for tech peers to raise money for AI data centers, reducing near-term liquidity concerns. Why Oracle’s Record Bond Sale Clears the Way for More AI Debt
- Positive Sentiment: BofA says a key risk was defused — Bank of America argued Oracle addressed a major 2026 risk, which supports the case that the company can execute its AI infrastructure plans if markets accept the financing strategy. Oracle defused ‘the key risk going into 2026,’ BofA argues, but the market isn’t buying it
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target changes are mixed — Citizens Jmp cut its target to $285 but kept an outperform view; other shops have trimmed targets while many still rate the stock a buy, leaving investor guidance mixed. Oracle Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citizens Jmp
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional financing instruments announced — Oracle issued Series D mandatory convertible preferred stock and is pursuing equity offerings to fund AI expansion; financing reduces short-term liquidity risk but raises dilution questions. Oracle Issues Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread class-action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or invited investors to join securities-fraud class actions tied to Oracle’s AI spending disclosures and related filings for the June–Dec 2025 period, increasing legal and reputational risk. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Encourages Oracle Shareholders To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Capital-raise/dilution fears persist — Social and analyst commentary on a $45–50B AI capital plan and separate equity offerings ($20B common sale) have driven investor concern over dilution and higher leverage. Oracle Stock Opinions on $45-50 Billion AI Capital Raise
- Negative Sentiment: AI-driven tech sell-off and heavy put activity — A broader AI sell-off has hit big tech (FactSet/CNBC coverage), and unusually large purchases of puts on ORCL suggest traders were positioned for further downside. Big Tech sees over $1 trillion wiped from stocks as fears of AI bubble ignite sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: Local regulatory pushback on data center plan — Michigan’s attorney general urged reconsideration of approval to power Oracle/OpenAI data centers, adding permit/regulatory risk to the expansion. Michigan AG Urges Revisit on Oracle Data Center Power Plan
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Up 4.9%
ORCL stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
