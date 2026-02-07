Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $126,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

