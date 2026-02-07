Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 45,031 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 467,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61,270 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 281,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $66,610,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $340.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $191.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.12 and a 52-week high of $333.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

