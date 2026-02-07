NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 11.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $181,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.98.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA's central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry's ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is "through the roof" — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA's chips.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves.

Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

