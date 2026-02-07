NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Boosted by Quantum Portfolio Management LLC

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.