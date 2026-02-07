Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages and the analyst consensus are bullish (average “Buy” rating and recent price‑target raises), giving the stock near‑term support ahead of Q4 results. Read More.

Multiple brokerages and the analyst consensus are bullish (average “Buy” rating and recent price‑target raises), giving the stock near‑term support ahead of Q4 results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank and other firms have nudged targets higher and reaffirmed Buy ratings, signaling Wall Street expects upside if the quarter shows continued pricing/margin strength. Read More.

Deutsche Bank and other firms have nudged targets higher and reaffirmed Buy ratings, signaling Wall Street expects upside if the quarter shows continued pricing/margin strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investment writeups highlight KO’s defensive cash flows, high margins and premium brand — one bullish preview even pins a $90 target assuming steady growth and execution. Read More.

Investment writeups highlight KO’s defensive cash flows, high margins and premium brand — one bullish preview even pins a $90 target assuming steady growth and execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Consumer‑staples sector strength and ETF flows are favoring names like Coca‑Cola (XLP breakout, institutional inflows), boosting demand for KO as a defensive/dividend holding. Read More.

Consumer‑staples sector strength and ETF flows are favoring names like Coca‑Cola (XLP breakout, institutional inflows), boosting demand for KO as a defensive/dividend holding. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street models expect Q4 to be driven by pricing, mix and channel dynamics; investors are focused on EPS beats and, importantly, the company’s FY guidance during a leadership transition. Read More.

Street models expect Q4 to be driven by pricing, mix and channel dynamics; investors are focused on EPS beats and, importantly, the company’s FY guidance during a leadership transition. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ownership and positioning stories (institutional flows, who owns KO) are in focus — heavy institutional ownership can amplify moves around earnings news but also stabilizes the name. Read More.

Ownership and positioning stories (institutional flows, who owns KO) are in focus — heavy institutional ownership can amplify moves around earnings news but also stabilizes the name. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares (~$26M), a sizeable insider sale that can spook short‑term traders despite common non‑operational reasons for sales. Read More.

CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares (~$26M), a sizeable insider sale that can spook short‑term traders despite common non‑operational reasons for sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coca‑Cola will discontinue frozen Minute Maid products in the U.S. and Canada — a small revenue contraction and a sign of portfolio pruning that may weigh modestly on specialty-category sales. Read More.

Coca‑Cola will discontinue frozen Minute Maid products in the U.S. and Canada — a small revenue contraction and a sign of portfolio pruning that may weigh modestly on specialty-category sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several previews note KO’s elevated forward P/E and high valuation vs. growth, which could limit upside if Q4 or guidance disappoints. Read More.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $340.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76.

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,528 shares of company stock worth $41,051,826. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

