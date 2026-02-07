BMO Capital Markets Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $205.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $19,491,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.