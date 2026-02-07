JCIC Asset Management Inc. Makes New $15.45 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.78. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

