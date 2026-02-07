Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,381,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $212,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 105,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 7.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA's central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry's ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is "through the roof" — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA's chips.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves.

Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

