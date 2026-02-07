Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 176,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $38,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 347,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,197,000 after purchasing an additional 328,242 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 329,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 32,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

