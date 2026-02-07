Spinnaker Trust Buys 5,309 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 21,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Optum/value‑based care is highlighted as a durable growth driver that could support profits over time — a key bullish argument investors cite. UnitedHealth: Riding On Value-Based Care Through Optum
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho kept an “outperform” stance despite cutting the price target (from $430 to $350), signaling analyst conviction that shares still have upside versus recent levels. Benzinga coverage of Mizuho PT cut
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑run pattern: historical episodes show UNH can stage rapid recoveries (multiple >30% rallies and two >50% runs in 2020 and 2025), which some investors view as evidence the stock can rebound after sharp declines. Can UNH Stock Surge Again?
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst recommendation remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), providing a supportive backdrop for buyers looking past near‑term noise. Analyst consensus: Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Higher investor attention/search activity — signals elevated interest and liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search UNH
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion continues to center on margins and cost trends after FQ4 — important for outlook but outcomes remain uncertain until more guidance clarity. FQ4 earnings: margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat, a Zacks piece argues rising medical costs, margin compression and Medicare reimbursement risk triggered a sharp selloff — the main driver of recent downward pressure. Q4 beat can’t stop the slide
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk increased after reports the DOJ is probing UnitedHealth, adding uncertainty around future returns and potential legal/operational disruption. DOJ probe and regulatory questions
- Negative Sentiment: Media analysis suggests the company’s recent comeback stalled, prompting calls to reassess the investment thesis until cost trends and regulatory risks are clearer. How UNH’s comeback ran aground
Shares of UNH opened at $276.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
