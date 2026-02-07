Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average of $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,024.36. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

