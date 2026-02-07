Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

