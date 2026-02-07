JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $58.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. Intapp has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,189,996.64. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,243 shares of company stock worth $2,070,785. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. raised its position in Intapp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.