Himax Technologies’ (HIMX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $8.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.86. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

