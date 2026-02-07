Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,725,317,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,580,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $549.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.18.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

