Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.65.

Amgen stock opened at $384.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $385.12. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

