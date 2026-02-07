Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $40.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Intapp Stock Up 0.6%

INTA stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.68. Intapp has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,861.40. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,807,587.68. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,785 over the last ninety days. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,804,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,892,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Intapp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,880,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,831,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

