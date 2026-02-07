Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2030 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMCR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Immunocore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

IMCR stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.00. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $103.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Immunocore by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

