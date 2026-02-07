Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,057,897 shares changing hands.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKC

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,495,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 37.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,601,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 712,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 284.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,595,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 1,921,276 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 1,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 205,693 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country’s first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.