Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.7%

BKR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,537.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $110,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,140.04. The trade was a 14.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $1,190,736 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Baker Hughes

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes won a preferred‑provider role to supply downstream chemicals to Marathon Petroleum across North America — a commercial win that supports recurring revenue and aftermarket exposure in refining, which can boost near‑term revenue visibility. Marathon deal

Baker Hughes won a preferred‑provider role to supply downstream chemicals to Marathon Petroleum across North America — a commercial win that supports recurring revenue and aftermarket exposure in refining, which can boost near‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share (record Feb 17, payable Feb 27), reinforcing shareholder returns and supporting investor income demand; yield ~1.6% and payout ratio remains moderate.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share (record Feb 17, payable Feb 27), reinforcing shareholder returns and supporting investor income demand; yield ~1.6% and payout ratio remains moderate. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and institutional buying: several firms recently raised price targets and multiple large institutions have added to positions, underpinning a favorable analyst/institutional backdrop and supporting demand for shares.

Analyst momentum and institutional buying: several firms recently raised price targets and multiple large institutions have added to positions, underpinning a favorable analyst/institutional backdrop and supporting demand for shares. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other commentary highlight BKR as a momentum/energy‑tech name after its multi‑year rally — useful context for momentum investors but not an immediate fundamental change. Zacks momentum piece

Zacks and other commentary highlight BKR as a momentum/energy‑tech name after its multi‑year rally — useful context for momentum investors but not an immediate fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece discusses whether current pricing reflects Baker Hughes’ expanding energy‑tech role after its rally — informative for valuation debates but not a discrete catalyst. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece discusses whether current pricing reflects Baker Hughes’ expanding energy‑tech role after its rally — informative for valuation debates but not a discrete catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in the feed appears to show zero shares / NaN changes (likely a reporting quirk). Current short‑interest ratios are negligible per that report — if accurate, it reduces short‑squeeze risk; if erroneous, ignore until corrected.

Short interest data in the feed appears to show zero shares / NaN changes (likely a reporting quirk). Current short‑interest ratios are negligible per that report — if accurate, it reduces short‑squeeze risk; if erroneous, ignore until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William Beattie sold ~18,023 shares (~$1.03M) on Feb 3. Insider sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, especially if timed near highs, though one director sale is not uncommon and may be for personal reasons. Insider trade filing

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.