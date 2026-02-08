Yann Etienvre Sells 1,145 Shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) insider Yann Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.14 and its 200 day moving average is $271.91. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $363.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

