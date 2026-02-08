Yann Etienvre Sells 1,145 Shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) insider Yann Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.14 and its 200 day moving average is $271.91. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $363.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded CLS to a Strong Buy (Zacks #1), signaling improved near-term earnings optimism that can attract momentum and retail flows. Celestica (CLS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also put CLS on its momentum list of stocks to buy, which can amplify short‑term inflows from momentum-focused funds and traders. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/market narrative: coverage highlights Celestica as a beneficiary of Google’s huge 2026 capex plan, suggesting sustained demand for cloud and infrastructure electronics (a tailwind for CLS’s contract manufacturing). Why Celestica is a Massive Winner from Google’s CapEx Bonanza
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage support: TD Securities projects >10% upside, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that can support further price gains. Celestica Inc. (CLS:CA) TD Securities Forecasts Over 10% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bullishness: recent commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlights strong growth in the HPS segment (now a material portion of revenue) and attractive longer‑term growth/valuation metrics — supporting a growth case beyond near‑term momentum. Celestica: A Hidden Gem For Aggressive Growth Portfolios
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: coverage assessing valuation after recent volatility — useful for longer‑term investors to weigh the rally versus historical multiples and risk. Assessing Celestica (TSX:CLS) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple filings show large sales by executives — notably President Jason Phillips sold 120,000 shares across Feb 5–6 (including a 100,000‑share sale at ~\$308.92), and other insider disposals were also reported. Heavy insider selling can concern investors about insider conviction despite positive headlines. SEC Insider Filing(s)
- Negative Sentiment: Media flagged the insider transactions in roundup stories, which can create short‑term selling pressure or cause some investors to reassess timing despite bullish analyst and sector narratives. Insider Selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) President Sells $25,722,175.80 in Stock
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
