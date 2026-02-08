Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $493,115.22 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 28,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $493,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,783,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,905,570.82. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 127,310 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $2,212,647.80.

On Monday, February 2nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 233,505 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $4,032,631.35.

On Friday, January 30th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 78,283 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $1,304,194.78.

On Thursday, January 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 105,356 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $1,774,195.04.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 44,002 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $703,151.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 86,639 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $1,411,349.31.

On Monday, January 26th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 42,903 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $687,735.09.

On Friday, January 23rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 36,066 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $579,941.28.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 62,100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,023,408.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,207,283.42.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Headlines Impacting Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 446,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 305,704 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 548,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 247,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lindblad Expeditions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marketing/booking tailwinds — Nat Geo–Lindblad rolled out a warm‑weather UK expedition brochure, a targeted push that may support near‑term bookings and seasonal demand in an important market. Article Title

Marketing/booking tailwinds — Nat Geo–Lindblad rolled out a warm‑weather UK expedition brochure, a targeted push that may support near‑term bookings and seasonal demand in an important market. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation and capital‑returns narrative — several hedge funds and institutions have increased stakes recently and analysts highlight improving returns on capital, supporting a longer‑term constructive case for the stock. Article Title

Institutional accumulation and capital‑returns narrative — several hedge funds and institutions have increased stakes recently and analysts highlight improving returns on capital, supporting a longer‑term constructive case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with ~ $19 average target, but ratings vary (Buy/Hold/Sell), making analyst chatter a neutral but volatility‑adding factor. Article Title

Mixed analyst coverage — consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with ~ $19 average target, but ratings vary (Buy/Hold/Sell), making analyst chatter a neutral but volatility‑adding factor. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zacks cut LIND from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” removing a bullish endorsement that can damp demand among retail and momentum traders. Article Title

Analyst downgrade — Zacks cut LIND from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” removing a bullish endorsement that can damp demand among retail and momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: CEO share sales — CEO Benjamin Bressler sold large blocks (181,389 shares on Feb 4 and 41,000 on Feb 5 at roughly $18/share), cutting his stake sharply; such headline sales often pressure sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Article Title

CEO share sales — CEO Benjamin Bressler sold large blocks (181,389 shares on Feb 4 and 41,000 on Feb 5 at roughly $18/share), cutting his stake sharply; such headline sales often pressure sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Repeated director selling — Director Sven‑Olof Lindblad has executed multiple sizable sales across late January–early February (including 233,505; 127,310; and 28,002 share tranches), the strongest near‑term negative signal in recent filings. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.