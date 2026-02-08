Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 211,029 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $89,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,643 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $336,022,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,700,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,430,000 after buying an additional 488,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,695,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,594,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $98.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.