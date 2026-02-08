Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 211,029 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $89,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,643 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $336,022,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,700,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,430,000 after buying an additional 488,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,695,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,594,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $98.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council data show ETF investors didn’t flee after the recent price plunge, indicating resilient demand for gold-backed funds that supports GLDM flows and prices. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Lower Treasury yields and renewed safe‑haven demand have caught bids in gold, supporting upside on dips and helping GLDM recover after volatile moves. Gold News: Gold Catches a Bid on Lower Yields While Dollar Pressure Stalls Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Macro strategists and banks are still bullish on gold’s longer‑term case (e.g., CIBC’s view of much higher average prices), which lends structural support to gold ETFs like GLDM. CIBC sees gold averaging $6,000 an ounce as safe-haven demand persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note historic intraday swings but many say the broader bull case for gold remains intact — this explains why GLDM can rebound quickly after sharp drops. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Spot gold updates and consumer‑sentiment reads are moving price levels intraday (spot near $4,900s in recent reports), creating short‑term trading opportunities but not decisive trend shifts on their own. Spot gold at $4,955/oz after preliminary Consumer Sentiment rises to 57.3, but long-term inflation expectations rise again
- Neutral Sentiment: Color/market‑structure stories (e.g., very high local gold prices prompting unusual demand anecdotes) highlight the elevated price environment but have limited direct impact on GLDM flows. Gold prices are so high, a Macau hotel is literally tearing up its floor
- Negative Sentiment: A sharp sell‑off in silver and deleveraging in base/precious metals has spilled into gold at times, creating downside pressure that can weigh on GLDM during risk‑off episodes. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
- Negative Sentiment: Risk‑off moves tied to crypto and equity selloffs have previously pulled gold down in Asia sessions — these spillovers add to short‑term volatility and can pressure GLDM. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategists warn the parabolic rally could peak and gold could correct substantially — a downside scenario that would be negative for GLDM if realized. Gold could slide to $4,000 as parabolic rally signals peak – BI’s McGlone
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
