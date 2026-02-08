Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $411,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

BMY stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

