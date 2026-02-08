Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Alphabet by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $323.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

