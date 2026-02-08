iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,394,000 after buying an additional 2,508,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after acquiring an additional 527,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

