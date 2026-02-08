Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

