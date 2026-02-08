Savant Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $52.23 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 107.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

