Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,236 shares in the company, valued at $50,634,780. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $113.04 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

