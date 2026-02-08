ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $24,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 2,010.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ATI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $15,131,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

