Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $89,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad AI/chip rally lifted AMD and contributed to SPY’s gains — market rotation back into AI names helped propel AMD higher as investors bought oversold semiconductor shares. SPY is up 1.2% today, on AMD stock price movement
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood/ARK bought the dip — ARK funds and other buyers accumulated AMD after the post‑earnings plunge, providing buying support and signaling conviction among some large active managers. Cathie Wood Just Bought the Dip in AMD Stock. Should You?
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic narrative remains intact — analysis pieces highlighting AMD’s competitive positioning (the “second‑place” AI advantage and strong data center/CPU momentum) have supported the view that the selloff was a near‑term overreaction. Why Second Place Could Be AMD’s Biggest Advantage
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and price‑target activity — several firms have reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings and some boosted targets after earnings, giving investors fresh upside scenarios (median targets in the high‑two hundreds). Analysts reset AMD stock price target after earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Research‑note estimate changes — some boutiques (e.g., Northland) have tweaked near‑term EPS assumptions both up and down for FY2026/FY2027; keep watching consensus revisions as guidance is digested.
- Negative Sentiment: China supply/lead‑time issues — Reuters reports AMD (and peers) have warned customers in China about extended CPU lead times, a near‑term operational headwind that could pressure revenue timing. Intel, AMD notify customers in China of lengthy waits for CPUs
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near‑term guidance prompted the earlier crash — management’s Q1 revenue commentary and investor concern over sustainability of AI revenue drove a multi‑day selloff that remains an overhang (volatility likely until guidance clarity returns). Why AMD’s stock dove to its worst day in years after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling noted in recent filings — disclosed insider sales have drawn attention and can sap sentiment even as institutions buy the dip.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $208.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
