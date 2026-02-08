Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $89,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $208.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

