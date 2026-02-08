Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $98,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $188.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

