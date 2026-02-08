J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 12,512 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.