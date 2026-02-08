Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $112,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 149,290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

