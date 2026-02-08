Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,807,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $104,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 34.5%

BATS:DIHP opened at $33.84 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

