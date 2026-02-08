Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Xcel Energy worth $112,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

More Xcel Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus raised Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $75.90 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.