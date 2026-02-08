Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWDFree Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $395.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.37 and a 200-day moving average of $475.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.89, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

About CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

