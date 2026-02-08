Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition: CrowdStrike agreed to buy SGNL for about $740M to strengthen identity and identity‑centric defenses against AI threats — expands product footprint and addresses a hot market vertical. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Acquires SGNL For $740M To Support Identity Security Against AI-Powered Threats
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial pipeline: CrowdStrike signed an MoU with Saudi Aramco to advance Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity transformation — potential large‑scale reference and revenue opportunity in a major market. CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco to Advance Saudi Arabia’s Cybersecurity Transformation
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: Analyst commentary emphasizes CrowdStrike’s leading posture for AI‑era threats — a structural tailwind that supports long‑term growth expectations. CrowdStrike Remains In Prime Position Amid AI ‘Software Apocalypse:’ Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: Tech/SaaS has been sharply weak (broad 30% SaaS decline cited), and marketwide dip‑buying programs are driving today’s bounce rather than company‑specific fundamental news. 3 SaaS Stocks Worth Buying Despite The Meltdown
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO George Kurtz sold ~28,853 shares (~$11.9M) and CFO Burt Podbere sold 7,871 shares (~$3.27M) in early February; the size/timing of Form 4s is pressuring sentiment. SEC Form 4 — George Kurtz Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & growth concerns: Coverage highlights a ~22% 3‑month slide, slowing revenue growth and rising costs — investors are re‑pricing multiple and debating whether recent growth justifies current levels. CrowdStrike Plunges 22% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term technical pressure: multiple days of declines and headlines about consecutive losing sessions are amplifying volatility and making short‑term momentum unfavorable. CrowdStrike on track to log seventh straight session of losses
Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
