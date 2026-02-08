Mark Angelo Buys 187,309 Shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA) Stock

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Angelo acquired 187,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,094.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 187,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,094.67. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Mark Angelo bought 737,691 shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $7,967,062.80.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Performance

Shares of TVA opened at $10.71 on Friday. Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Ventures Acquisition III presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Texas Ventures Acquisition III

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ: TVA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company’s prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company’s public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

