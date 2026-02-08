James Fu Bin Lu Sells 375,000 Shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $3,798,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,507,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,606,933.13. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 475,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $4,754,750.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 600,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 234,339 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $2,514,457.47.

On Monday, February 2nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 178,427 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $1,987,676.78.

On Friday, January 30th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $2,254,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 239,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $2,860,830.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $2,396,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, January 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 112,368 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $1,486,628.64.

Grindr Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:GRND opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grindr by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grindr by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 608,554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Grindr by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,043,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 615,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Grindr by 8.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 978,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Grindr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat recent estimates: Grindr reported an EPS beat and ~30% year-over-year revenue growth in its last quarterly report, which supports a higher valuation despite negative net margin. Higher-than-average intraday volume also suggests buyer interest. Grindr stock and recent results on MarketBeat

Earnings and revenue beat recent estimates: Grindr reported an EPS beat and ~30% year-over-year revenue growth in its last quarterly report, which supports a higher valuation despite negative net margin. Higher-than-average intraday volume also suggests buyer interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is tilted toward buy: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a mean target around $22.50, implying substantial upside from current levels; some shops remain cautious. Institutional ownership remains limited (~7% reported), so large moves can be driven by concentrated holders. MarketBeat analyst/institutional summary

Analyst mix is tilted toward buy: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a mean target around $22.50, implying substantial upside from current levels; some shops remain cautious. Institutional ownership remains limited (~7% reported), so large moves can be driven by concentrated holders. Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling from a >10% holder: James Fu Bin Lu has sold repeatedly between Jan 12 and Feb 6 (multiple transactions totaling roughly 3.0M shares, or about $33M in proceeds across the disclosed trades). Repeated sales by a large shareholder can weigh on sentiment and create selling pressure, even if they reflect personal liquidity needs rather than views on fundamentals. Grindr insider selling alert (InsiderTrades)

Major insider selling from a >10% holder: James Fu Bin Lu has sold repeatedly between Jan 12 and Feb 6 (multiple transactions totaling roughly 3.0M shares, or about $33M in proceeds across the disclosed trades). Repeated sales by a large shareholder can weigh on sentiment and create selling pressure, even if they reflect personal liquidity needs rather than views on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet/metrics to monitor: the company shows a high debt-to-equity ratio and a negative net margin; these raise sensitivity to slower growth or higher interest costs and are potential downside risks if growth decelerates. Grindr financial snapshot (MarketBeat)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRND shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

Featured Articles

