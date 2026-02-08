Savant Capital LLC Acquires 14,207 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 275,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.9% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 32,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $89.12 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

