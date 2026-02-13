Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $234,000 Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RTX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.29. The firm has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $206.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.