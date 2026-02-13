Freemont Management S.A. Sells 24,700 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

