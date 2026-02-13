Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.4167.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,402.51. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS topped estimates, driven by HIV and liver‑disease portfolio strength and early traction for new products; this underpins analyst bullishness and longer‑term revenue visibility.

Big wave of analyst price‑target increases and buy/outperform notes (examples: Morgan Stanley $171, Scotiabank $177, Needham/Wolfe $170, Wells Fargo & JPMorgan mid‑$160s) — brokers cite HIV momentum, margin expansion and product pipeline (Yeztugo, Yescarta) as reasons to raise targets.

Dividend increase announced — quarterly dividend up to $0.82 (3.8% raise), supporting income investor appeal and signaling management confidence in cash flow.

Earnings call / transcripts published (multiple outlets) — useful for detail on guidance assumptions, product rollouts and cost/margin outlook but neutral until investors parse management commentary.

Yescarta label expansion and new product commentary appear in coverage — potential medium‑term upside if uptake meets expectations; currently a pipeline/progression read‑through.

Short‑interest notes in data feeds show anomalous 0 shares / NaN changes — not meaningful evidence of a short squeeze or new bearish positioning based on available figures.

FY‑2026 guidance came in below some Street expectations — management's outlook tempered the post‑earnings rally and is the principal reason for the intraday/extended‑session pullback despite the beat.

At least one broker adjustment (Royal Bank of Canada) shows a lower relative price target in published feeds despite a PT raise vs. prior internal note — highlights disagreement among analysts on near‑term valuation and reinforces guidance‑driven uncertainty.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

