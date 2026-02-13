Walmart Inc. $WMT Holdings Decreased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,642 shares in the company, valued at $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

