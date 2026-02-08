Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.13.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $328.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,367.33 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,787,399.36. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,072,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

